BRIEF-TXM Q1 net loss widens to 9.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 72.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 27 Birmingham International Holdings Ltd -
* Huang Dongfeng has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Zhao Wenqing has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of company
* Yam Pui Hung Robert has been appointed as chief financial officer of company
* Zhao Wenqing has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 72.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: