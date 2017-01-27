PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Cynosure Inc :
* Cynosure Inc says on January 26, 2017, entered into an agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare, Inc
* Cynosure - has recorded a $7.2 million charge in Q4 of 2016 in connection with settlement agreement and expenses associated with matter- sec filing
* Cynosure - company expects the claims process with respect to the settlement to proceed in the first half of 2017
* Cynosure - if settlement is approved, company would receive a full release from settlement class concerning conduct alleged in complaint
* Cynosure - co would pay settlement compensation between $6.5 million and $16 million depending on number of class members that file a valid claim Source text - bit.ly/2k95eep Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment