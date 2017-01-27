Jan 27 Cynosure Inc :

* Cynosure Inc says on January 26, 2017, entered into an agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare, Inc

* Cynosure - has recorded a $7.2 million charge in Q4 of 2016 in connection with settlement agreement and expenses associated with matter- sec filing

* Cynosure - company expects the claims process with respect to the settlement to proceed in the first half of 2017

* Cynosure - if settlement is approved, company would receive a full release from settlement class concerning conduct alleged in complaint

* Cynosure - co would pay settlement compensation between $6.5 million and $16 million depending on number of class members that file a valid claim