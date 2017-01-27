BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Jan 27 ITC Ltd
* Says "legal cigarette industry volumes remain under severe pressure even as illegal trade grows unabated"
* Says qtrly results of FMCG-other segment show impact of disruption in sales mometum due to adverse liquidity conditions in trade channel, sharp escalation in input cost
* Says performance of cigarettes was hampered by tight liquidity conditions in market
* Says "paperboards, paper & packaging segment revenue impacted by subdued demand in fmcg & legal cigarette industry, cheap import from China"
* Says hospitality sector continues to adversely impacted by weak pricing scenario Source text: (bit.ly/2kaF5wn) Further company coverage:
