BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Jan 27 Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd
* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 39.6 million rupees versus profit 67.4 million rupees year ago
* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 2.24 billion rupees versus 2.11 billion rupees year ago
* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd says issue of 4.4 million shares of INR 10 each to Brilliant Industries Source text - (bit.ly/2jlM6G6) Further company coverage:
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters