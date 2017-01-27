Jan 27 Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd

* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 39.6 million rupees versus profit 67.4 million rupees year ago

* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 2.24 billion rupees versus 2.11 billion rupees year ago

* Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd says issue of 4.4 million shares of INR 10 each to Brilliant Industries