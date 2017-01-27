BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Jan 27 Oriental Veneer Products Ltd
* Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - dec quarter net profit 19 million rupees versus profit 12.2 million rupees year ago
* Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - dec quarter net sales 195.3 million rupees versus 200.7 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jlPiBB) Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters