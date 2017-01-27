BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Jan 27 Tata Coffee Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 410.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.13 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 424.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.02 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jYPTeF) Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters