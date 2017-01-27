Jan 27 Tata Coffee Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 410.1 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.13 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 424.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.02 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jYPTeF) Further company coverage: