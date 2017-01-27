PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Intel Corp :
* Intel -impact of equity investments and interest and other, net for 2017 is estimated to be about $900 million on gaap basis, and about $500 million on non-GAAP basis
* Intel corp- non-GAAP estimate excludes expected gain of approximately $400 million for planned Intel security group transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2kASw5h) Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: