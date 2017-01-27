CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax
* Fairfax Financial Holdings - co, omers entered into agreement to indirectly acquire about 21 percent of shares of allied world assurance co holdings ag
* Fairfax Financial Holdings ltd - Fairfax is in ongoing discussions with several additional third parties to participate in allied world investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra earnings meet in Mumbai.