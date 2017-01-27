Jan 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - RBI converted four securities from portfolio maturing in 2017-18 having total face value of about INR 370.78 billion to longer tenor securities maturing in 2024-25 and 2029-30

* RBI - transaction has been conducted on January 25, 2017 at the fixed income money market and derivatives association of india (FIMMDA) prices Source text - (bit.ly/2jwG1tU)