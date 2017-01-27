GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv :
* Nxp shareholders approve all items proposed relating to qualcomm's tender offer
* Nxp semiconductors nv - all items proposed were adopted at egm with approximately 95 percent of votes cast in favor of proposals
* Nxp semiconductors nv says tender offer is scheduled to expire on February 6, 2017
* Transaction is expected to close by end of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch