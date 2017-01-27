Jan 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv :

* Nxp shareholders approve all items proposed relating to qualcomm's tender offer

* Nxp semiconductors nv - all items proposed were adopted at egm with approximately 95 percent of votes cast in favor of proposals

* Nxp semiconductors nv says tender offer is scheduled to expire on February 6, 2017

* Transaction is expected to close by end of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: