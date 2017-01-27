CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Astoria Financial Corp :
* Astoria Financial Corporation announces retirement of Gerard Keegan
* Astoria Financial Corp - Gerard Keegan, COO of Astoria Financial Corp, Astoria Bank will be retiring as an executive officer of both organizations
* Astoria Financial Corp - Keegan will continue to serve as a director on boards of both Astoria and the bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra earnings meet in Mumbai. 5:00