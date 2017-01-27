Jan 27 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Rolf Buch, A. Stefan Kirsten, Fabian Heß and Sabine Gleiß were newly elected to administrative board. Peter Hohlbein and Andreas Lehner were re-elected

* Rolf Buch was elected as chairman and A. Stefan Kirsten as deputy chairman of board