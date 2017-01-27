GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie says continues to see good Humira growth in international markets despite indirect biosimilar competition: Conf Call
* AbbVie expects mid-to-high teens growth for Humira in U.S. in 2017: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it too early to predict competitive dynamics in relation to FDA's interchanegeability guidance for biosimilars: Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO says there's not a lot of specificity on the Trump administration's plans for industry : Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO says most of our business is not heavily catering to Medicare: Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO says "We'll have to see how it plays out" (in relation to expected changes to Obamacare): Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO expects international biosimilar competition in 2018: Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO says nothing right now gives him "pause on the future trajectory of Humira" : Conf Call
* AbbVie says 2016 U.S. sales of Humira grew more than 24 percent with mid-teens prescription growth & a contribution from price in the high single-digits
* AbbVie CEO reiterates it will only do one price increase a year and keep it under double digits across all brands: Conf Call
* AbbVie says Q4 Vikiera Pak sales hurt by competition: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it expects revenue growth of approximately 10 percent on an operational basis in 2017: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it expects mid single-digit operational growth in 2017 for Humira in international markets: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it expects global Imbruvica revenues of greater than $2.4 billion with sales in the U.S. of more than $2 billion in 2017: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it expects global Viekira sales of about $1 billion in 2017: Conf Call
* AbbVie says it expects 2017 sales of Lupron, Synagis, and Synthroid to be roughly flat year over year: Conf Call
* AbbVie says end of Q4, they had about $8 billion in cash, most of which is overseas : Conf Call
* AbbVie says it has manufacturing facilities in U.S., including for Humira : Conf Call Further company coverage:
