CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Acquisition
* JLT acquires stake in construction risk partners in usa
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
* Acquisition will be financed from JLT's existing cash and debt facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra earnings meet in Mumbai. 5:00