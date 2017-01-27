GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Azerbaijan 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative
* S&P on Azerbaijan - Negative outlook reflects risks of country's external, growth performance being weaker than in baseline forecast over next 6-12 months Source text (bit.ly/2ka1RE6)
* Perceived safe-haven yen benefits from risk-averse sentiment