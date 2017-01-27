Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Jan 27 Datalogic Spa :
* Q4 preliminary sales revenue 155 million euros ($165.63 million), up 7.6 pct compared to 143.8 million euros year ago
* Preliminary sales revenue in 2016 576 million euros ($615.51 million), up 7.7 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.