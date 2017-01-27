Jan 27 Nikkei :

* Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei

* Canon Inc's sales are seen growing nearly 20% to 4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending December 2017- nikkei

* For fiscal 2016, Canon Inc's operating profit likely fell 35 percent on the year to 230 billion yen - nikkei