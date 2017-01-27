GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Nikkei :
* Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei
* Canon Inc's sales are seen growing nearly 20% to 4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending December 2017- nikkei
* For fiscal 2016, Canon Inc's operating profit likely fell 35 percent on the year to 230 billion yen - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kag7g0) Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch