Jan 27 Nikkei:

* DISCO's group operating profit will likely take less of a hit than previously expected for the year ending in March - Nikkei

* DISCO's sales for year ending in March are seen exceeding the Co's estimate of 123 billion yen, which would mark a 4% decline - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2kbu2TO) Further company coverage: