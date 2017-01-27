GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Source: Nikkei
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei
* Japan Airlines Co's revenue probably slid 5 percent to about 970 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec 31 -Nikkei
* Japan Airlines Co Ltd to likely maintain FY forecasts calling for revenue to dip 4 percent, operating profit to drop 19 percent - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2jFrHgn] Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch