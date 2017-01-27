BRIEF-Cellumed to issue 19th series convertible bonds worth 6.18 bln won
* Says it will issue 19th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 6.18 billion won in proceeds for operations
Jan 27 U.S. Food and Drug Administration :
* Confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
* Contacted Standard Homeopathic Co, maker of Hyland's homeopathic teething products, about recall of homeopathic teething tablet products containing belladonna Source text for Eikon:
* confirms it has received a draft proposal to establish partnership vehicle to manufacture and market an updated airsonea in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: