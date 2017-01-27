BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 27 SHOES.COM
* says will be shutting down operations as of today
* says working with its secured lenders to determine process to liquidate assets
* says currently intends to assign some or all of group companies into bankruptcy Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION