BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* H1 net profit EGP 15.9 million versus EGP 4.8 million year ago
* H1 net revenue EGP 226.7 million versus EGP 174.6 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kGvePq) Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: