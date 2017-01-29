BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Jan 30 Snakk Media Ltd
* "Gross margin remains consistent at around 62 pct and in line with the FY17 target"
* Anticipate planned number of new hires and typical industry turnover will result in FY17 staff turnover pct to remain within the stated KOM target
* "Compensation to revenue KOM is likely to remain within the accepted target range for FY17" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment