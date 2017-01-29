BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 30 Sonic Healthcare Ltd :
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sonic's earnings per share (EPS) by approximately 2% in first year
* Purchase price of EUR 63 million will be funded in euro from Sonic's existing cash and debt facilities
* Return on invested capital (ROIC) will be accretive to Sonic's ROIC in year one
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer