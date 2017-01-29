Jan 30 Sonic Healthcare Ltd :

* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sonic's earnings per share (EPS) by approximately 2% in first year

* Purchase price of EUR 63 million will be funded in euro from Sonic's existing cash and debt facilities

* Return on invested capital (ROIC) will be accretive to Sonic's ROIC in year one