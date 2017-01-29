Jan 30 Lateral Corporation Ltd

* Made aware of an accounting treatment issue in its financial statements for the year ending 31 march 2015

* "At this time LAT does not believe there will be any material change to previously reported financial results"

* "Considers this to be a technical accounting issue only and, critically, having no impact on trading results or cash position of LAT"

* Received advice that acquisition of Lateral Profiles Ltd should have been accounted for as a reverse acquisition with LPL as accounting acquirer