BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
* H1 net profit EGP 2.5 million versus EGP 420,000 year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 162.5 million versus EGP 196.5 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kAx5lL) Further company coverage:
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: