BRIEF-Negri Sembilan Oil Palms says trading in company's shares has been halted on 30 May 2017
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Arabia Cotton Ginning Co :
* H1 standalone net profit EGP 4.8 million versus EGP 13.1 million year ago
* H1 standalone revenue EGP 7.1 million versus EGP 10.1 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2jrTGzc) Further company coverage:
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25