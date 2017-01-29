BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Jan 30 Technologyone Ltd
* Reconfirmed that previous guidance of continuing strong profit growth over full year remains unchanged.
* Refers to queries from shareholders about asx statement dated 25 Jan titled: "TNE responds to brisbane city council press release" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment