BRIEF-Ganga Papers India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Swan Energy Ltd
* Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives Limited (IFFCO) are willing to invest upto 10% of the equity in the Swan Energy Limited Source text: bit.ly/2k7D5Co Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago