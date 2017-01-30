BRIEF-General Oyster takes out 200 mln yen loan
* Says it takes out a loan of 200 million yen from Asrapport Dining Co., Ltd. , with interest rate of 3.0 percent and Maturity date on Nov. 30
Jan 30 Metall Zug AG :
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
* FY: Metall Zug group anticipates an increase in operating income (EBIT) year on year to more than 90 million Swiss francs (2015: 81 million Swiss francs)
* Retailer maintains dividend (Adds share price, analyst comment)