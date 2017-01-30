Jan 30 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol net profit 3.52 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 24.86 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.24 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.86 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share