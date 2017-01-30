BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 3.52 billion rupees
* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 24.86 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.24 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.86 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2k7QWsz Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
May 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd