Jan 30 Bajaj Finance Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 5.56 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 27.02 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.08 billion rupees; total income from operations was 20.61 billion rupees

* Consesnsus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 4.89 billion rupees

* Says AUM as of Dec 31, 2016 up 33 percent to 576.05 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jlfRLY Further company coverage: