BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Ad Pepper Media International NV :
* FY sales of 61.164 million euros ($65.49 million) (2015: 56.009 million euros)
* EBITDA for 2016 financial year came to 1.748 million euros (2015: 0.539 million euros)
* FY group EBIT came to 1.608 million euros (2015: 244 million euros). EBT amounted to 1.691 million euros (2015: 0.443 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
