Jan 30 Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* FY sales of 61.164 million euros ($65.49 million) (2015: 56.009 million euros)

* EBITDA for 2016 financial year came to 1.748 million euros (2015: 0.539 million euros)

* FY group EBIT came to 1.608 million euros (2015: 244 million euros). EBT amounted to 1.691 million euros (2015: 0.443 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)