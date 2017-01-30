BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Jan 30 Grasim Industries Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 7.28 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income fom operations 95.77 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income fom operations was 94.97 billion rupees
* Says "VSF business will continue to focus on expanding the VSF market in India by partnering with the textile value chain"
* Process of seeking regulatory approvals for merger of Aditya Birla Nuvo with co and listing of financial services business is underway
* Plan to raise caustic soda capacity by 208K TPA via brown field expansion at Vilayat, debottlenecking at other plants is on track" Source text: bit.ly/2jloUg5 Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters