Jan 30 Grasim Industries Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 7.28 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income fom operations 95.77 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income fom operations was 94.97 billion rupees

* Says "VSF business will continue to focus on expanding the VSF market in India by partnering with the textile value chain"

* Process of seeking regulatory approvals for merger of Aditya Birla Nuvo with co and listing of financial services business is underway

* Plan to raise caustic soda capacity by 208K TPA via brown field expansion at Vilayat, debottlenecking at other plants is on track"