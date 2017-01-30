BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Amper SA :
* Wins contract for supply and start-up of radio communications management system for a fire and security service department of Seine-Maritime in France
Source text: bit.ly/2kKmwMj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: