BRIEF-India's Mitsu Chem Plast March-qtr net profit after tax rises
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Sintex Industries Ltd
* Says allotment of 3.7 million shares to foreign currency convertible bonds holder upon exercise of their conversion right Source text: bit.ly/2kEQrpX Further company coverage:
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage: