BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Sanghi Industries Ltd
* Sanghi Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 46.1 million rupees versus profit 235.9 million rupees year ago
* Sanghi Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.38 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2juear1) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
May 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd