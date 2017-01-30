BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 30 Union Bank Of The Philippines
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Posted an all-time high of 10.1 billion pesos consolidated net income in 2016, 67 pct higher compared to 6 billion pesos posted last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.