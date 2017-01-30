BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 30 Union Bank Of The Philippines
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit will distribute and sell Insular Life Insurance products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.