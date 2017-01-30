Jan 30 360 Capital Group Ltd

* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million

* Expects operating earnings per security (eps) of approximately 4.1 cents for half year to 31 december 2016

* NTA includes impact of group's sale of majority of its funds management platform and co-investments to centuria capital group

* FY17 operating EPS guidance is 5.4 cents per security (cps) and previous distribution/dividend guidance is maintained for FY17 of 6.50 cps