BRIEF-India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
Jan 30 Sta Lucia Land Inc :
* Clarifies and confirms news article entitled "developer bets big in the year of the rooster" published in The Inquirer on 28 Jan
* Says reference to "SLLI" should be changed to group in second, third and fourth paragraph in news article
* Says follow-on offering for raising 3 billion pesos to 4 billion pesos may be any time from march to june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 30 Investment banks' high underwriting fees for raising fresh capital for companies are "akin to tacit collusion" and merit review by competition authorities, the OECD said on Tuesday.