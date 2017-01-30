BRIEF-Stanpacks India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 2.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd
* Says contract for design and construction of fourteen (14) fast patrol vessels ("FPVS") with Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, Indian government"
* Says contract value of INR 9.16 billion Source text: bit.ly/2k7q6AT Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 30 JPMorgan global equity strategists said on Tuesday they expect UK stocks to claw back some of their underperformance against euro zone and global peers and recommended investors buy into bluechip, dividend-paying exporters that stand to benefit the most from a weak sterling.