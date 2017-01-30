BRIEF-India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
Jan 30 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Plans to gradually replace all regional and administratively burdensome supply contracts with a general agreement with public utility company MüllheimStaufen GmbH
* These measures include transitioning of its energy supply to electricity from renewable energy sources and carbon-neutral natural gas produced using environmentally-friendly production methods
* New contract has a term of 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
PARIS, May 30 Investment banks' high underwriting fees for raising fresh capital for companies are "akin to tacit collusion" and merit review by competition authorities, the OECD said on Tuesday.