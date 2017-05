Jan 30 Solon Eiendom ASA :

* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available

* Gross proceeds from subsequent offering will be 100 million Norwegian crowns ($12.02 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3188 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)