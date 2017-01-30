Jan 30 Diaxonhit SA :
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million)
in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Offer period from Jan 30 to Feb 3, 2017 included
* Subscription price of 0.22 euros per share
* Underwriting commitments of several investors to the
extent of approximately 85.9% of the capital increase
* The offering of the offered shares is part of a financing
of approximately 15 million euros for the most part directly
related to the acquisition of Capforce Plus
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
