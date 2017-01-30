BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Samkrg Pistons And Rings Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 46.1 million rupees versus 52 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 560.3 million rupees versus 662.7 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2k7Lcz8 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
May 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd