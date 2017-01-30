BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Millicom International Cellular SA
* Millicom announces $600 million revolving credit facility
* Says has entered into a 5-year $600 mln revolving credit facility with a group of international and regional banks
* Millicom says this facility will be used to refinance company's existing dual-tranche $500,000,000 revolving credit facility dated 4 june 2014 and for general corporate purposes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: