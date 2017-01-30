Jan 30 Millicom International Cellular SA

* Millicom announces $600 million revolving credit facility

* Says has entered into a 5-year $600 mln revolving credit facility with a group of international and regional banks

* Millicom says this facility will be used to refinance company's existing dual-tranche $500,000,000 revolving credit facility dated 4 june 2014 and for general corporate purposes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)