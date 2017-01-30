BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 First Sensor AG :
* Expands cooperation with Velodyne Lidar Inc.
* Multi-million dollar order volume over next three years
* New strategic supply agreement for avalanche photodiodes (APD) concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: