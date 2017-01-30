Jan 30 SDL Plc :

* Conditional agreement to sell Fredhopper BV and its subsidiaries to Attraqt Group Plc for a cash consideration of 25.0 million stg on a debt-free/cash free basis

* Proceeds will be used to drive company's growth strategy.