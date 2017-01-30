UPDATE 1-Ryanair posts record annual profit, vows to continue fare cuts
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)
Jan 30 C-Rad AB :
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Order is valued at approximately 17 million Swedish crowns ($2.0 million)
* Implementation of project is expected to be finalized during 2018
* Delivery of first systems is expected to start in first half of 2017
Agreement is to be booked as order intake during q1 2017
($1 = 8.8347 Swedish crowns)
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.